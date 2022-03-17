MIlton Jones spies a live show in Sheffield

Renowned for his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will regale his audience with how he was given a disappointing new identity and forced to appear on televsed shows such as Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Dave’s One Night Stand.

Milton said: “Milton Impossible is a show about my career as a spy. Some people say that they really love it, others that can’t believe the sheer number of stupid jokes in it, and one old man in Bolton said, ‘It’s just what we need at the moment’ (None of them said these things to me directly, but I still own a lot of powerful listening equipment).”