Danny Pearson and Cordelia Braithwaite in Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell which will be staged at Nottingham's Theatre Royal from September 2 to 6 and at Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from September 23 to 27, 2025 (photo: Johan Persson)

Matthew Bourne’s award-winning dance production The Midnight Bell will hotfoot it onto stages in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Intoxicated tales from darkest Soho in the Thirties will be brought to life in a story of ordinary people who frequent a tavern to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart.

The Midnight Bell received five nominations at the 2022 National Dance Awards, with Matthew Bourne winning the awards for Best Modern Choreography and Michela Mezza for Outstanding Female Modern Performance.

Michela is among seven of the original cast members who will perform during the 2025 tour which visits Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from September 2-6 and Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from September 23-27.

The cast features 14 of New Adventures’ finest leading actor/dancers. For nearly 30 years these dancers have between them performed leading roles to critical acclaim in every production in Matthew Bourne’s repertoire, in the UK and internationally. Matthew said: “This is, without doubt, the finest company of quintessential New Adventures actor/dancers ever assembled for a single production!”

His production of The Midnight Bell is inspired by the work of the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton (Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky, Hangover Square) who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era; stories borne out of years of social interactions with the working man and woman at his favourite location - the London pub. Matthew said: “It would be hard to imagine a cast more perfectly suited to the challenging world of Patrick Hamilton and his exploration of the darker reaches of the human heart. I urge you not to miss this never to be repeated opportunity to join us for an evening at The Midnight Bell and raise a glass to the very best that New Adventures has to offer.”

The creative crew includes the Olivier and Tony award-winning team of Terry Davies (music), Lez Brotherston (set and costume design), Paule Constable (lighting design) and Paul Groothuis (sound design).

Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell carries a 14+ years age guidance. Tickets start at £26.50 for the Nottingham performances, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets for Sheffield cost from £26, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.