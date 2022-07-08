Make your mark on murder-mystery play in Chesterfield

Foghorn Unscripted will be counting on suggestions from the audience for the improvised murder-mystery that will be presented at St Leonard’s Church, Spital, on July 15, at 7.30pm.
Viewers will be asked to pop their ideas in a box as the play progresses. It will all be great fun!
This performance will see a return to her Spital roots for one member of the cast, Rose Pardo-Roques.
Tickets cost £15 on the door (contactless payment preferred) and can be booked via email: [email protected], calling 01246 220741 or via the Spital Arts page on Facebook.
