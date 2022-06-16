There's nothing more refreshing than a picnic in the summer with friends and family.

11 of the best picnic spots you must try in Derbyshire and the Peak District for National Picnic Week

National Picnic Week begins on June 18. The sun is shining, so what are you waiting for?

By Jimmy Johnson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 11:59 am

We’ve picked out some of the best spots for a picnic in Derbyshire – but if we've missed any out, we’re open to suggestions!

1. Queen's Park

Queen's Park isn't the biggest park in Derbyshire, but it may be one of the most beautiful. It's a great place to go if you simply need to unwind and have a picnic with the family.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Chatsworth House

The 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House are a great place for a picnic - in fact, based on Instagram tags, it's the most popular in the country! While it's totally free to set up a picnic here, you'll have to pay for parking.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Hardwick Hall

Another stately home to use as a picnicn backdrop, Hardwick Hall is another great place to relax and spend time with the people you love. While dogs are welcome, they're not allowed on the formal grounds unfortunately.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Pavilion Gardens

Featuring arguably the most beautiful scenery that the Peak District has to offer, Pavilion Gardens is a must-visit place for a picnic this summer. There's plenty of things for kids to do, too.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3