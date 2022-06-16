11 of the best picnic spots you must try in Derbyshire and the Peak District for National Picnic Week

We’ve picked out some of the best spots for a picnic in Derbyshire – but if we've missed any out, we’re open to suggestions!
1. Queen's Park
Queen's Park isn't the biggest park in Derbyshire, but it may be one of the most beautiful. It's a great place to go if you simply need to unwind and have a picnic with the family.
Photo: -
2. Chatsworth House
The 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House are a great place for a picnic - in fact, based on Instagram tags, it's the most popular in the country! While it's totally free to set up a picnic here, you'll have to pay for parking.
Photo: -
3. Hardwick Hall
Another stately home to use as a picnicn backdrop, Hardwick Hall is another great place to relax and spend time with the people you love. While dogs are welcome, they're not allowed on the formal grounds unfortunately.
Photo: Google
4. Pavilion Gardens
Featuring arguably the most beautiful scenery that the Peak District has to offer, Pavilion Gardens is a must-visit place for a picnic this summer. There's plenty of things for kids to do, too.
Photo: -