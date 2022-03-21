Jon Ronson tours live version of hit Radio 4 podcast to Sheffield and Nottingham

Jon Ronson tours a live version of his hit Radio 4 podcast to Nottingham and Sheffield in April 2022.

The man behind the BBC Radio 4 podcast will share stories from the show, audio and rare video clips at Nottingham’s Broadway on April 4 and Sheffield City Hall’s memorial hall on April 5 and 6.

The evening will incude surprise guests and a question and answer session.

Jon’s presentation is titled Things Fell Apart and has been triggered by watching his friends lose their careers and wellbeing after being caught up in online culture wars. To understand how things fell apart Jon went back in time to find the origin stories and had no idea of how unexpected, how spellbinding, those tales would be.

On Twitter, Jon posted: “I have one day/night off in my tour and I’m going to be right next to the Peak District. Where in it should I go and where should I stay??”

Rachel Pinks suggested Cromford for its beautiful gallery and fabulous bookshop and the New Bath Hotel, only five minutes away, with its spa-fed swimming pool while Castleton got honourable mentions from Kelsey for its classic peaks, little pubs and interesting caves and from Darren Milo as the loveliest village around. Hathersage rated highly with Rebecca Boxall who posted “Lots of places to eat and wonderful walks nearby.”

A best-selling author, Jon’s books include So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, The Psychopath Test, Adventures with Extremists, Lost at Sea and The Men Who Stare at Goats.

So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed is frequently cited as having kickstarted the conversation about the perils of social media shaming. The book is used by hundreds of educators across America to teach compassion and curiosity, and to illuminate the damage that results from a reactionary shaming culture. It also inspired an episode of Black Mirror (‘Hated in the Nation’).

The Men Who Stare at Goats was adapted into a film starring George Clooney, Jeff Bridges, Ewan McGregor and Kevin Spacey.

Jon’s original screenplays include the acclaimed Netflix original Okja (Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal), which he co-wrote with Bong-Joon Ho, and the British Independent Film Award-winning Frank (Michael Fassbender, Maggie Gyllenhaal), which he co-wrote with Peter Straughan.

New York-based Jon has seven seasons of the multi award-winning BBC Radio 4 programme Jon Ronson On….to his credit. His many UK documentaries include Stanley Kubrick’s Boxes and The Secret Rules of the World.

In the US Jon is a contributor to This American Life, the New York Times magazine and GQ magazine, and has appeared many times as a guest on shows such as The

Daily Show with Jon Stewart, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Joe Rogan, Conan, Craig Ferguson, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Tickets £20. To book for Nottingham, go to www.broadway.com or for Sheffield, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

