Jenny Eclair brings her Jokes, Jokes, Jokes live show to Buxton Opera House on February 1, 2025.

Award-winning comedian Jenny Eclair is hot-footing it to Derbyshire with her new autobiographical show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is celebrating the release of her Jokes, Jokes, Jokes memoir with a live performance at Buxton Opera House on February 1.

Her riotous show covers her days at drama school (mostly drinking cider and eating sausage rolls), sleeping with men who looked like they lived under a carpet, punk poetry, anorexia, bedsit misery and waitressing to becoming the first woman to win the Perrier Award 30 years ago, becoming a mum, author, grumpy old woman, podcaster and nana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny invites you to look back at what she can remember before she forgets everything.

Jokes, Jokes, Jokes follows hot on the heels of her previous live shows Sixty! (FFS) which were critically acclaimed and resulted in a twice extended UK tour. Jenny said: “I’m delighted to announce that I shall be dragging my old carcass back on the road with a brand new show.”

The 64-year-old comedian is well known for her starring role on BBC1’s Grumpy Old Women which ran for three series and was then adapted into four live shows touring across the UK and Australia, all of which Jenny co-wrote and starred in.

Continuing her partnership with Judith Holder, producer of Grumpy Old Women, Jenny co-hosts the podcast Older and Wider the podcast for people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

who don’t know what a podcast is, a weekly ramble about life, with additional swearing. She is also the writer of the much-loved BBC Radio Four Little Lifetimes monologues which ran for seven series.

Jenny was a contestant on series 15 of Taskmaster (Channel 4) and currently hosts the spin off podcast Taskmaster: The People’s Podcast.

Her TV appearances include Loose Women, Pointless, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Celebrity Masterchef, The Apprentice: You’re Fired and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2010 in which she came third.

She has written seven novels, a collection of short stories and a number of non-fiction books.

Jenny’s show Jokes, Jokes, Jokes may contain strong language so carries a 14+ years age guidance. Tickets cost £28.50; book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.