Do I Love You? will be presented at Derby Theatre from March 26 to 29, 2025.

An hilarious dance-fuelled play by the writer of Bouncers and Teechers is touring to Derby,

Do I Love You? by John Godber follows the adventures of three twenty-somethings as they develop a love for Northern Soul and for its followers. What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting.

Far beyond their home city of Hull the three friends find excitement, purpose and the tribe they've been looking for. Now they can't get enough; from Bridlington Spa to Stoke, from Derby to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you're out on the floor!

Spread the talc, grab your loafters and come and watch this hilarious show which is choreographed by World Northern Soul Dance champion Sally Molloy.

The production runs at Derby Theatre from March 26 to 29, 2025 and carries an age guidance of 14+ years due to strong language and sexual references in the show.

Tickets, priced from £30, are available from https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/do-i-love-you