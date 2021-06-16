Joe, who has scooped two Royal Television Society Awards and a Bafta nomination, will perform at the City Hall on April 15 and 16, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10am from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

More! More! More! How Do You Lycett? is Joe’s first tour in years and promised to packed with jokes, comedy anecdotes and inappropriate and arguably disturbing paintings.

A stand-up comedian since 2007, Joe has two sell-out tours under his belt and numerous international appearances.