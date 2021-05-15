Mock The Week comedian Milton Jones announces new dates for his live shows in Chesterfield and Sheffield
Fans of comedian Milton Jones will have to wait until 2022 to see him performing live in Chesterfield and Sheffield.
The Mock The Week star will now perform his Milton Impossible show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 26 instead May 15, 2021 and at Sheffield City Hall on May 18, 2022 instead of September 16, 2021.
Find out the truth about Milton being an international spy before being given a new identity which led him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.
Tickets for Chesterfield cost £30.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield cost £31.95 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor:
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper.