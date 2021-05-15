Mock The Week comedian Milton Jones announces new dates for his live shows in Chesterfield and Sheffield

Milton Jones has rescheduled this year's live shows in Chesterfield and Sheffield to 2022.

The Mock The Week star will now perform his Milton Impossible show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 26 instead May 15, 2021 and at Sheffield City Hall on May 18, 2022 instead of September 16, 2021.

Find out the truth about Milton being an international spy before being given a new identity which led him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Tickets for Chesterfield cost £30.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for Sheffield cost £31.95 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

