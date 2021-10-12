Jay-Z and Ice Cube figure in wordsmith Harry Baker’s life story
Mathematician-turned-World-Slam-Poetry-Champion Harry Baker will celebrate numbers, words and life itself in a show touring to Sheffield this autumn.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:43 am
He will perform live at the City Hall on October 28, 2021, in a show entitled I Am 10,000.
Harry won his school's Battle of the Bands competition with a Jay-Z maths homage, his prime number poetry TED talk has been watched by millions online and he’s rapped in front of Ice Cube.
Tickets cost £15. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk