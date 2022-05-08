Holby CIty actor Jeremy Edwards 'excited' to be in new thriller touring to Chesterfield

Jeremy Edwards stars as would-be Prime Minister in the thriller Dead Lies.

He plays would-be Prime Minister Peter George in Dead Lies at the Pomegranate Theatre from May 10 to 12, 2022.

Jeremy said: “If I could quantify Peter’s character in three words they would be smart, compassionate and honest. I can relate to him as I’ve always secretly had political aspirations and I would certainly agree with all his policies.

“I think it will be interesting to see our audience responds to his speeches as I think they will certainly ring true for today and may chime with people in an interesting way.”

The action takes place during a fiercely fought election campaign, following a politician who promises a new kind of politics beyond sleaze and spin. But as buried truths rise from the ashes, personal and political influences begin to shake the faith of those closest to him…

Jeremy, who played healthcare assistant Danny Shaughnessy in Holby City and Kurt Benson in Hollyoaks, said: “I’m very excited to take on the challenge of this new play. It is an exciting piece of work that combines a wonderful writing with a twisty story and addresses issues of the day at the same time.”

Dead Lies is the first play by best-selling crime novelist Hilary Bonner.

Jeremy said: “Hilary allows us to mould our speech a little to suit how we are portraying her characters, I adore her. I love crime fiction, I read that obsessively, so it has been wonderful to work with one of the UK’s top crime writers.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I have been waiting for such a strong piece of drama to come along for quite some time. Not only because it is sexy, scandalous and mysterious it is incredibly on point.

"This is a rollercoaster show which will keep you guessing until the very last minute. It may make you think about politics……whilst trying to solve a mystery!”