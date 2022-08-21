News you can trust since 1855
Heart-op comedian Jason Byrne toasts new lease of life on Unblocked tour heading for Sheffield

Comedian Jason Byrne is lining up a live show to celebrate a fresh lease of life after heart surgery.

By Gay Bolton
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:30 am

The Irishman, who was fitted with five stents last year, will tour his Unblocked presentation to Sheffield City Hall on November 6, 2022.

Not only has Jason’s heart been unblocked but so has his career. The constipation of Covid has been cleared and live entertainment has been colonically irrigated and readied up for us all.

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Jason Byrne performs at Sheffield City Hall on November 6, 2022.

