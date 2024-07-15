Peppa Pig fans can see their favourite character live on stage in Chesterfield.

Join Peppa, her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party. Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea!

Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out is packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles and promises to delight pre-schoolers when it visits Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on July 27 and 28. Performances are at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 27 and 10am and 1pm on Sunday, July 28.

The live stage adaptation is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro.

Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in six popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than two million people in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 11 West End Christmas seasons.

Tickets for Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out cost £21.20. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk