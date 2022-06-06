G4 singer Jonathan Ansell and Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall perform songs from the shows in Chesterfield

Ansell's Les Musicals is at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on June 17. 2022.

Jonathan Ansell, frontman of G4 who were runners-up on The X Factor in 2004, and Jai McDowell, winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, will be singing at the Winding Wheel on June 17, 2022.

They will be sharing songs from West End and Broadway hit shows including Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You, Dear Evan Hansen, Rent and Chicago.

The show, titled Ansell’s Les Musicals, will conclude with a selection of the pair’s favourite hit songs from Les Miserables.

Jonathan said that Les Miserables is his favourite musical: “Always moves me to tears, however many times watch.”

Songs and laughter are guaranteed for those attending the show, the tour of which has been extended to include 47 towns and cities around the UK.

The singers are clearly enjoying the opportunity to share their songs with new audiences. Jonathan said: “I love standing alongside Jai as he is a blast to work with. His voice is also rather special to collaborate with. There is something special about a Scottish tone that certainly excites me to listen to it!" Jai said: “Having completed the first half of the tour already, I can’t wait to get back out to see everyone in the audience and share the stage with Jonathan, it’s a fun show to be part of.”

Their show is attracting audiences of all ages. Jonathan said: “The most touching for me is to see multigenerational family groups who have come to enjoy a lovely night out together. We all need to get back to this escapism once again and it’s heart-warming to see the joy it’s clearly bringing people.

"The pandemic has been truly tragic for the entertainment sector. The prolonged and repeated Government restrictions shut venues and sadly caused many to have to close indefinitely. Performers have been forced to leave the profession in pursuit of a stable job to support families, but thankfully through the mutual resilience and support of friends, family and colleagues, we strive to reach the sector’s flourishing highs and build the industry back to its former glory as soon as we possibly can.”