Free weekend of entertainment to launch Sheffield's Summer in the City
Street arts, music, poetry and theatre will feature in an outdoor weekend of free events, marking a start of the Summer in the City campaign in Sheffield.
Tudor Square will be transformed into a festival space on June 26 and 27 for a celebration of the region’s creative talent alongside nationally-acclaimed street performers.
Deck chairs and benches will be provided for audiences to watch the performances which include a new socially-distanced participatory event created with Sheffield People’s Theatre. former Sheffield mayor Magid Magid reading from his book The Art of Disruption, The Flanagan Collective and Gobbledigook Theatre performing acoustic storytelling and theatre company Bonnie and the Bonnettes performing drag and cabaret sketches.
Adding to the fun will be Mark Mark Productions, a street and festival group from Barnsley, and Maynard Flip Flap, a comedy street performer who is based in Sheffield.
John Tomlinson, producer at Sheffield Theatres said: “It’s so exciting to be presenting a programme of work in the city for audiences to enjoy for free.
We recognise how challenging this time has been for the city centre and its businesses, so are thrilled to be able to bring people back to the heart of our city through a weekend of brilliant performances for everyone to enjoy.”
More information about all the acts at Together in the Square can be found at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe