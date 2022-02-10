Fireman Sam Saves The Circus live show will light up Sheffield City Hall
Children’s favourite Fireman Sam will be blazing a trail to Sheffield on his latest adventure.
Fireman Sam Saves The Circus, an all-singing, dancing, action-packed show, will visi the City Hall on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
When all his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?
In his rescue mission Fireman Sam will be supported by his colleagues Penny Morris, Elvis Cridlington and Station Officer Basil Steele.
You can become a firefighter cadet and watch the magic of the circus at this live show. There are two performances on February 15, one starting at 10.30am and the other at 1pm.
Tickets £18.50 (child) and £19.55 (adult), go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk