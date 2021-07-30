Fancy dress kids can join Alice's wonderland parade at Derbyshire theatre

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is touring family show Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The show, which starts at 7.30pm, includes a Wonderland Parade where children old and young can show off their fancy dress.

Join Alice as she stumbles into the magical world of wonderland and meet a whole host of colourful characters. From the unforgettable White Rabbit and the madcap Mad Hatter to the terrifying Queen of Hearts, Alice’s journey couldn’t be filled with more mystery and adventure in a show alive with song, dance and original music.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland will be presented by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Tickets £20.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk