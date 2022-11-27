Ex-Coronation Street actress takes on role of panto fairy in Sheffield
Former Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters will star in the panto Jack and the Beanstalk in Sheffield this festive season.
Wendi, who played Cilla Battersby Brown in the ITV soap, is cast as Fairy Sugarsnap in the fun-filled production running from December 2 to January 3 at the Lyceum Theatre.
Damian Williams will return as Dame, celebrating his 15th year in Sheffield panto.
Maxwell Thorpe, a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2022, will be making his pantomime debut in the role of Charlie.
CBeebies favourite Waffles the Wonder Dog will be appearing alongside a cast which includes Marc Pickering (Boardwalk Empire), Sam Turrell (Rock of Ages), Joey Wilby (Goldilocks and the Three Bears) and Sarah Freer (Zog And The Flying Doctors).
Most Popular
READ THIS: EastEnders star Michelle Collins will play bad fairy in Chesterfield’s panto Sleeping Beauty
With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!
Tickets from £15 are now on sale and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.