News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ex-Coronation Street actress takes on role of panto fairy in Sheffield

Former Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters will star in the panto Jack and the Beanstalk in Sheffield this festive season.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
See Wendi Peters and Waffle the Wonder Dog in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield Lyceum from December 2 to January 3 (photo: Ian Spooner)
See Wendi Peters and Waffle the Wonder Dog in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield Lyceum from December 2 to January 3 (photo: Ian Spooner)

Wendi, who played Cilla Battersby Brown in the ITV soap, is cast as Fairy Sugarsnap in the fun-filled production running from December 2 to January 3 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Damian Williams will return as Dame, celebrating his 15th year in Sheffield panto.

Hide Ad

Maxwell Thorpe, a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2022, will be making his pantomime debut in the role of Charlie.

CBeebies favourite Waffles the Wonder Dog will be appearing alongside a cast which includes Marc Pickering (Boardwalk Empire), Sam Turrell (Rock of Ages), Joey Wilby (Goldilocks and the Three Bears) and Sarah Freer (Zog And The Flying Doctors).

Most Popular

READ THIS: EastEnders star Michelle Collins will play bad fairy in Chesterfield’s panto Sleeping Beauty

With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!

Hide Ad

Tickets from £15 are now on sale and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

SheffieldBeanstalkITVMichelle Collins