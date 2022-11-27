See Wendi Peters and Waffle the Wonder Dog in Jack and the Beanstalk at Sheffield Lyceum from December 2 to January 3 (photo: Ian Spooner)

Wendi, who played Cilla Battersby Brown in the ITV soap, is cast as Fairy Sugarsnap in the fun-filled production running from December 2 to January 3 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Damian Williams will return as Dame, celebrating his 15th year in Sheffield panto.

Maxwell Thorpe, a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2022, will be making his pantomime debut in the role of Charlie.

CBeebies favourite Waffles the Wonder Dog will be appearing alongside a cast which includes Marc Pickering (Boardwalk Empire), Sam Turrell (Rock of Ages), Joey Wilby (Goldilocks and the Three Bears) and Sarah Freer (Zog And The Flying Doctors).

With stunning sets, comedy, audience participation and breath-taking special effects, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be the funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever!

