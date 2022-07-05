EastEnders star Michelle Collins will play bad fairy in Chesterfield's panto Sleeping Beauty

Michelle has been cast as the bad fairy Carabosse and Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowell as the hero in Sleeping Beauty at the Winding Wheel Theatre.

Boasting iconic places in TV history with her memorable roles as the home wrecker Cindy Beale in EastEnders and Rovers Return landlady Stella Price in Coronation Street, Michelle will ensure audiences have plenty to boo as the uninvited fairy Carabosse delivers retribution on Princess Aurora.

Jai McDowall won the fifth season of Britain’s Got Talent with his powerhouse vocals, natural charm and versatile song interpretations. Signed up to Syco Music, Jai followed up his TV success with an album and tour, before performing as BGT winner in the coveted Royal Variety Performance.

Michelle Collins will play the bad fairy Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Lloyd Warbey, host of the legendary children's TV classic Disney’s Art Attack, will bring pantomime comedy, chaos and calamities to the production.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said:“I’m thrilled Michelle Collins will be leading this year’s cast in Chesterfield and I’m sure audiences are going to love her stellar performance as a pantomime baddie. She’s joined by a very talented and exciting cast with Jai and Lloyd. The production of Sleeping Beauty promises an adventure for all family, with exciting special effects depicting Princess Aurora’s 100-year sleep, glittering costumes and lots of traditional audience participation in what’s shaping up to be Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto.”

With a back catalogue of choreographing and directing productions in TV, theatre and fashion, Di Cooke brings a wealth of experience to directing Sleeping Beauty. Having performed with Tina Turner, Rick Astley and Kylie, the in-demand director has also worked with comedy greats such as Ronnie Corbett and Russ Abbot, and more recently, Julian Clary and Alexander Armstrong.

Sleeping Beauty runs at the Winding Wheel from December 6 to January 3.