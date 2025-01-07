Lindsay, Ruth, Gavin and Sarah, back row, with llie, Millie, Lily, Oscar and Charlie, front, who will be performing in Aladdin at Dronfield Civic Hall from January 17.

Pantomime is a family affair with sons and daughters lining up with mums and dads to share the limelight in Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s production of Aladdin which opens on January 17.

First up is Gavin Ward, a pantomime veteran since the age of seven who has dozens of shows under his belt and regularly plays the Dame role. He is Widow Twankey for the new production and is joined on stage by his daughter Lily, who is playing Princess Cherry Blossom.

Next up is Lindsay Ashmore, who is playing Peter the Panda and alongside her is daughter Ellie, who takes the title role.

Sarah Betts, the group’s vice-chairman, is taking the role of the Empress and joining her is son Charlie who is playing the Sergeant of the Peking police and other son Oscar, who is in the ensemble.

And the on-stage family associations don’t end there. Edward Hodd is playing the Genie of the Ring and sharing the magic with him is his daughter Alice. And whilst Ruth Crowther puts on a helmet as a silly policeman, daughter Mille plays hand-maiden to the princess.

The list goes on with stage manager Matthew Welsby looking on from the wings as his daughter Evie and son Harry take to the stage and musical director Judith Haywood will also be watching out for her daughter Florence.

The show’s director and choreographer Andrea Powell said: “Dronfield Musical Theatre Group is very much a community and family enterprise, and it is lovely that we have different generations appearing on stage together.

“Having so many families involved gives the group a very real friendly feel. We also welcome new members and quite often youngsters join us for the pantomime and before long, they get mum and dad or brothers and sisters involved.

Andrea added: “Aladdin is a firm favourite and as well as a very experienced cast of characters we have a large junior chorus making the most of the chance to appear on stage.”

Aladdin is at Dronfield Civic Hall with evening shows and matinees over the weekend of January 17, 18, 19, then from January 23 to 26. For tickets (all £10) call 0751 985 2244 or email [email protected]