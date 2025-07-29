David Alnwick in rehearsal for The Dare Witch Project which will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival in August 2025.

A brother and sister will break new ground by performing the world’s first ‘found footage’ horror stage show at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dare Witch Project by David and Charlotte Alnwick parodies the 1999 cult film The Blair Witch Product which popularised the found footage technique. Found footage is a device in which the work is presented as if were a film or video recording shot by the characters in the story and later found and shown to an audience.

Charlotte and David’s creation opens with a work-in-progress screening of a horror documentary and quickly descends into a living nightmare, as the on-screen threat escapes into the real world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, a magician and psychological illusionist who lives in Wirksworth, said: “We both love horror and comedy. We’ve been working on The Dare Witch Project for about six months, although the techniques we’re using in the show have been developed over many years.

Charlotte and David Alnwick have created the first found footage horror stage show for the Edinburgh Festival.

"Around 80% of the footage shot was done in the woodland surrounding Black Rocks in Wirksworth, over the last couple of months. A combination of devices were used to film, including a JVC FXM38 camcorder which uses the same mini-VHS tapes used to film The Blair Witch Project.”

Charlotte said: “I've always found natural landscapes the most inspiring. When you walk through woods, you walk through history, and you can't help but wonder what happened there before.

"I really wanted to make a found footage film, and with modern technology, it feels like you can do anything with it. I remember watching the movie Searching and thinking how engaging and suspenseful it was, but the whole film is a laptop screen. When you put that within theatre, you don't have the protection of being on the other side of the screen, and that seemed very exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “Found footage is a technique designed to break down the 4th wall when it comes to movies, and we wondered if the same idea worked on stage. In the ’90s, people were more willing to believe the found footage claim, but today audiences are more sceptical. That’s why we’re using psychological illusions, similar to Derren Brown’s shows, to make the audience question the reality of it all. Could it be real?

"Performing magic forms some of my earliest memories, and I grew up watching Derren Brown on TV inspiring me to learn more psychological techniques. These days I go by ‘occult illusionist,’ because most of the magic I perform is spooky or supernatural themed.”

David and Charlotte have been creating shows together for nearly a decade, using mixed media, compelling narrative and psychological illusion to tell exciting fast-paced stories. He performs; she writes, directs and builds the world around him.

This year marks the siblings’ 15th performance at the Edinburgh Fringe. Charlotte said: “We've done a lot, but it's weird because every year it feels like a different place, whilst also feeling like you're going home. I love that you can see someone practicing a gymnastics performance in the park, and then, around the corner, there is a child playing the bagpipes.”

The Dare Witch Project will be performed at the Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh from August 2-24, 2025.