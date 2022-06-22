Derbyshire venue hosts Live At The Apollo comedian Paul McCaffey and Britain's Got Talent contestants Scottish Falsetto Puppet Theatre in Edinburgh Festival preview show

Paul McCaffrey, star of Live At The Apollo, will kick off the Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer at Bar One, Derby, on July 3, 2022.

Paul McCaffrey, Hal Cruttenden, Ian Stone, Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre, Jack Campbell and Eddy Brimson will perform at Bar One, Derby, on July 3.

The show, promoted by Funhouse Comedy, will take place in the covered beer garden, starting at 2pm with the final act on stage at 8.45pm.

Live at the Apollo star Paul McCaffrey kicks off proceedings with an offering titled We Go Again. Paul has appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News, Impractical Jokers UK and Stand Up Central. He has supported Kevin Bridges and Sean Lock on their tours.

Hal Cruttenden will share his experiences of single life.

Hal Cruttenden brings his new work titled It’s Best You Hear It From Me to the stage at 3.25pm. After 21 years and 224 days Hal’s returned to the single life. But it’s all going to be fine. Instead of getting the therapy he needs, he’s made a cracking show about it. He’s lost enough weight to almost get his wedding ring off and, while he may be flying solo, he’s far from alone: he’s got his grown-up daughters, his dogs and his divorce lawyer.

Ian Stone brings beautifully crafted stories and hilarious gags to the stage in his Righter Of Wrongs presentation at 4.50pm.

Fresh from their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre present their Eurovision Sock Contest at 6.15pm. With entries from Scandinavia to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, from the Eastern Bloc to the country of your choice, who will win? You decide.

Jack Campbell, voted English Comedian of the Year winner 2014 and shortlisted for the BBC Radio New Comedy Award finals, will share his amusing anecdotes at 7.30pm.

Eddy Brimson is one of UK’s most in-demand headline acts. His stand-up show, simply titled A Comedian, delves into the life of an entertainer whose job it is to make people laugh. You can catch Eddy at 8.45pm.

Food will be available throughout the day.

Full day tickets for the Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer cost £10 in advance. Evening tickets (after 6pm) cost £6.

All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk