Derbyshire theatre hosts Swan Lake and The Nutcracker productions by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia presents The Nutcracker.

The Russian State Ballet will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its first visit to our shores by performing Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at Buxton Opera House on January 5 and 6, 2022, respectively.

The tour then moves on to Sheffield Lyceum where Swan Lake will be staged from January 10 to 12 and The Nutcracker from January 13 to 15.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming.”

Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time, is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

The Nutcracker is the most famous of fantasy ballets and begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes the audience is swept away to a fairytale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and the story travels through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins…

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia was formed in 1978 by talented graduates from choreographic schools in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kiev, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

Since its first Christmas season at St David’s Hall in Cardiff in 2002, the company has completed 18 UK tours and has had success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore.