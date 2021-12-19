Meet a dinosaur and find out all about these amazing creatures in Dinomania show heading for Derbyshire

Head ranger Chris Roberts and one of the animatronic dinosaurs.

Dinomania with little and large model dinosaurs will check into Alfreton Leisure Centre on March 20, 2022.

Meet and greets will be available for the baby dinosaurs held by rangers - you'll be introduced to Trixie the baby Triceratops, Nibbles the baby Raptor, and even a cheeky Pteranodon.

Any brave Jurassic Park enthusiasts can get up close to the bigger, lifelike walking dinosaurs, including Ronnie the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Nancy the Raptor and Millie the full sized Triceratops.

Realistic-looking animatronic model dinosaurs are heading for Alfreton Leisure Centre.

This fun event is aimed at children aged 2 to 12 and audiences are restricted to 200 to ensure a fully interactive experience.

Be warned – the incredible animatronic dinosaurs are large and realistic, so there is a mild scare factor which you must bear in mind when booking your place.

Once you're in, little ones can check out the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts.

The exhibits include items from all your favourite dinosaurs, like the T-Rex, Raptor, full sized Triceratops, and Ankylosaurus.

Chris Roberts and the other rangers from Dinomania will be on hand at the event to teach families everything they need to know about these amazing creatures.

Chris & Ronnie the T-Rex have gained more than half a million YouTube subscribers, and 1.4million followers on TikTok.

In 2021 the Dinomania Educates tour sold out more than 90% of its shows and got 5 star reviews.

Head ranger Chris has had a love of dinosaurs since an early age and in 2015 founded Dinomania, a small family-run company, to make children’s dreams come true.

On a weekly basis the Rangers go into primary schools to do dinosaur workshops which bring the topic to life.

Throughout the Covid pandemic the company stayed in the limelight on social media by making funny TikToks and YouTube bedtime stories to ensure that the dinosaurs didn’t go extinct again.