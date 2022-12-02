Scott Bennett will be performing at the Hairy Dog, Derby, on December 15, 2022.

Scott who has been hailed as ‘live comedy’s best kept secret’ by the Evening Standard will perform at the Hairy Dog in Derby on December 15, 2022.

He has written for many high-profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford. Scott recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo and regularly appears on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show.

Blazing a trail through the stand-up circuit, Scott was named by Chortle as One To Watch for 2018 and 2019. His last two shows Leap Year and Relax were nominated for ‘Best Show’ at the Leicester Comedy Festival. Scott’s debut stand-up show About a Roy was nominated for the highly acclaimed Amused Moose Comedy Award and was selected as one of the top ten shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015.

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live streamed stand up show from his actual garden shed. The show achieved national coverage in the press, Sky News, BBC News and Five Live and has had more than 150,000 views.

In the Comics Comic awards 2020 Scott was voted best act, a prestigious award decided by comedians and promoters. Previous winners include Mick Ferry, Zoe Lyons and Ian Stone.

His writing credits include Citizen of Nowhere with Daliso Chaponda for Radio 4 and Little Mix – The Search for BBC One hosted by Chris Ramsey.

As a filmmaker and writer of comedy shorts Scott has had his work officially selected for The Beeston Film Festival 2019 and the New York City Comedy Shorts Festival 2020.

