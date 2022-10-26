The 11th annual competition raised £1,040 for Ashgate Hospice and was hosted by Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Soldiers of Swing who are from Sheffield.

Dance troupe Excel Tiniez, all aged five and six years, were crowned stars of the show, singer Lilly Riley, 7, won a prize for being the youngest soloist and Prue Pope, 10, won the dance category. Singers Ava-Grace Barksworth, 10, won the 10 years and under section, Caelan Smith, 13, claimed the crown in the 16 years and under category and Charlotte Boyd, 26, won the adult class. Cat Devonshire, 28, who performed one of her own songs, Stupid Little Things, was Steve's wild card winner, a new category for this year.

Charlotte said: “What an amazing night full of brilliant talent. Everyone did so well and had so much courage to get on that stage!”

The competition was judged by Steve Stirland of Humm Music Production, April Parker who has a degree in professional musicianship, Amanda Tyas of Amanda Holland School of Dance and Sallianne Foster-Major, director of Easy Street Theatre Company.

Guest judges on the night included previous Eckington’s Got Talent winners Georgie Mills, who went on to win television’s CBBC talent show What It Takes in 2020 when she was 14 years old, Kassia Weston and Loretta Mercurio.

Gill Parker, who runs the annual competition, said: “We have had some fantastic acts. We don't audition acts because we want to give confidence to the ones that want to perform. This year we had a stand-up comedian, Louie Bramhall, who loved the experience; that takes some guts to stand in front of a crowd when you haven’t done it before.”

Organiser Gill was helped by Emily and Ricky Bradley, Diane and Mick Thompson, April and Paul Parker. Local businesses sponsored the competition at the town’s Civic Centre where the winners received trophies, cash and song track recording prizes.

Eckington’s Got Talent has raised a total of £10,129 for good causes down the years. Beneficiaries have included Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Cardiac Risk in the Young, Guide Dogs for the Blind, the Poppy Appeal, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Rain Animal Care.

High note Ava-Grace Barksworth won the 10 years and under category

Little star Seven-year-old Lilly Riley won a prize for being the youngest contender among the soloists

Winning moves Prue Pope won the dance category

Top teenager Caelan Smith was crowned winner of the 16s and under category