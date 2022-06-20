Derbyshire comedy club expands its operation

Andrew Bird will be topping the bill at Makeney Hall Hotel on October 6, 2022.

Funhouse Comedy Club will be bringing the laughter to Makeney Hall Hotel in Milford, near Belper, on October 6, 2022.

The show will be headlined by Andrew Bird, whose credits include appearing on television’s The Russell Howard Hour, support Michael McIntyre on an arean tour and also supporting Rhod Gilbert and Lee McIntyre. Andrew is renowned for his superbly crafted anecdotes.

Support acts include George Zach, who moved from his Greece to study biochemistry at Newcastle University. He has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival five times and at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. George has supported Chris McCausland, Luisa Omielan and Sophie Willan on their UK tours.

Patrick Draper will complete the bill with a mixed bag of deadpan jokes, visual gags and songs.

Tickets £12, to book go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk