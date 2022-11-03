News you can trust since 1855
Danny Baker packs The Sausage Sandwich Game into live show in Sheffield

Danny Baker promises a live show full of true-life tales and showbusiness revelation when he brings the final part of his trilogy to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Danny Baker.
Hs concluding chapter of high-kicking euphoria will unfold at the City Hall on February 12, 2023 in a show titled (At Last) The Sausage Sandwich Tour.

Danny will be hosting The Sausage Sandwich Game, played live and dripping with condiment. There will even be a bonus appearance from Dan’s old man Spud.

Danny says: "This makes that Abba thing seem like a lot of fuss about nothing!"

His latest show comes on the back of his two previous offerings, Cradle To Stage show followed by Good Time Charley.

Tickets available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

