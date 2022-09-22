Fans in shock as Alton Towers announces closure of Nemesis ride

A posting on social media read: “By order of the Phalanx. Nemesis is closing. You have until November 6 to ride.”

Thousands of fans reacted in horror at the thought that the theme park’s star attraction would be no more.

Kelly Marie posted: “Nooooo way! One of my best rides!”

Nemesis will make its final run in its current form on November 6, 2022.

Karen McGovern commented: “Well, as if my life couldn’t get any worse and I wasn’t already on the edge of some sort of breakdown….”

But fans need fear no longer, the twisting, turning, terrifying ride will return in 2024 after a major transformation, details of which are being kept under wraps.

Kate McBirnie, head of product excellence at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Nemesis is Europe’s first ever inverted rollercoaster, which has been exciting thrill-seekers since 1994.

“We want to give fans of the ride the opportunity to experience Nemesis in its current form before it closes on November 6.”

Passengers on Nemesis, which was built at a cost of £10million, experience 3.5 G-force as they race past the rocks and rivers of the Staffordshire theme park’s Forbidden Valley at speeds of up to 50mph.

Alton Towers Resort, which attracts visitors from across the globe, is renowned for its rollercoaster attractions. These include Wicker Man, the UK’s first wooden rollercoaster to be built in more than 20 years, Oblivion, the world’s first vertical drop rollercoaster and The Smiler, the world’s first 14 loop rollercoaster, to name a few.