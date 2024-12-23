Creedence Clearwater Revival, fronted by Peter Barton, play at Buxton Opera House on May 8, 2025.

Creedence Clearwater Revival will perform iconic rock songs including Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising at a Derbyshire theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group – comprising Peter Barton on vocals and guitar, Alan Sagar on bass, Jim Kirkpatrick on guitar and Geoff Hammond on drums – will play at Buxton Opera House on May 8, 2025. All the much-loved hits will be played in a concert which honours the huge musical success of Creedence Clearwater Revival and its original frontman John Fogerty.

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s extensive back catalogue includes such songs as Bad Moon Rising which topped the charts in the UK, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Born on the Bayou, Fortunate Son and Down on the Corner. Proud Mary is listed at number 39 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Rock Songs while Bad Moon Rising is ranked at number 363 in NME’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1969 and 1971, the band racked up 10 top ten singles and five consecutive top ten albums in the United States. Creedence Clearwater Revival was the first major act to be signed to appear at the Woodstock Festival in 1969. The band achieved global record sales of 10million.

John Fogerty disbanded the original group in 1972. He went on to release three solo albums and had three Top 20 hits including Jambalaya (On The Bayou), The Old Man Down The Road and Rock and Roll Girls.

TIckets cost £34 to see Creedence Clearwater Revival. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.