Craig Revel Horwood, director and choreographer of NOW That's What I Call A Musical (photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Fans of Eighties pop bangers can rewind the golden years in a new musical directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing legend Craig Revel Horwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig was a teenager in the early part of the 80s. He said: “I used to have headbands and I had a long side parting, sort of like curtains. Looking back, my fashion was pretty bad actually but of course at the time I thought I was cool. I used to tie rags around my feet as well, around my calves, over my boots. It was a bit weird. I never got completely punky with it but I used to love that trendy headband and long hair combination. That and baggy jeans.”

Whitney Houston was among his favourite singers of the decade. Craig said: “I thought ‘How can someone sing like that and look like that? She was like a supermodel with this incredible voice. I loved Annie Lennox and the Eurythmics as well, plus Duran Duran. I think the first album I totally fell in love with was Dare by the Human League. I loved all the songs on that album, the tone of it and the freedom of it. It was like a whole new experience because it was so modern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eighties also produced the NOW albums which this year are celebrating their 40th anniversary. Craig said: “The NOW albums first came along at a time when people would make compilations for friends and lovers. They were like ready-made mixtapes, where you’d get so many amazing hits on one album, cassette tape or on CD whereas before you’d have to buy individual singles or albums.”

Craig’s reflections on the 80s come in the run-up to the new stage show NOW That’s What I Call A Musical which tours to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from September 10 to 14 and Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from September 24 to 28, 2024.

Goodness Gracious Me actress Nina Wadia and Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, I Should Be So Lucky) play the lead roles. Eighties pop star Sinitta has a cameo performance singing her hit So Macho.

Craig said: “The main characters flash back to how they were as teenagers, the music they listened to back in the 80s and the things that led them to live their lives the way they have. It explores all of that and we also have a twist towards the end where we go ahead in time too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 80s was a great time for pop and music in general helps people through lots of emotional journeys in their lives, especially with teenagers because their hormones are running riot. As an older person you look back to those moments that made you happy and music is a huge part of that.

“This show taps into that nostalgia but it will also appeal to younger audiences because a lot of the 80s tunes are coming back or they’ve been covered by other artists. There’s something in it for absolutely everyone and I think teenagers will associate with the two girls - how they’re living their lives, their hopes and their dreams, and their aspirations - as much as adults will. Those are themes that are universal."

To book tickets for the Shefffield run of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000. For Nottingham tickets,go to www.trch.co.uk