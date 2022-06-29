Crafters' Bazaar in Chesterfield is a new market to sell surplus arts and crafts equipment and material

Reel in customers by selling off surplus materials.

Crafters’ Bazaar has been created by the green community group Transition Chesterfield with the aim of encouraging more reuse of existing art and craft materials and to reduce the amount of stuff going to landfill.

Knitters, crocheters, sewers, paper crafters, jewellery makers, artists, spinners and a wood turner are among those supporting the first bazaar at Chesterfield market, on July 10.

Items to be sold include fabric, wool, knitting and sewing patterns, buttons, beads, jewellery findings, art and craft books and magazines, knitting needles, cottons, ribbons, paper crafting tools, stamps, a spinning wheel and wood turning tools.

Cast your beady eye over craft items.

Market trader Steph Mannion of Steph’s Sustainable Stuff is one of those helping to organise the event. Steph said: “Many artists and crafters have a large stash of crafting materials they haven’t got around to using. It might be in their spare room, an attic or even a garage. Sometimes they need to have a bit of a clear out to make room for new crafting essentials.

“Crafters’ Bazaar is the solution for crafters not sure what to do with their unwanted remnants, craft tools, magazines and books. This way they can also make some money from having a clear out.”

Derbyshire County Council is supporting the Crafters’ Bazaar which will be be open for business in the main market on Sunday, July 10, from 10am to 3pm.

Steph added: “Anyone interested in crafts or in starting crafting will find a wealth of materials and advice from this diverse group of artists and crafters.”

Will crochet items hook your interest at Crafters' Bazaar?

Stalls cost £10. To reserve a stall for yourself or to share with a few friends, your craft group or for charity fundraising, email: [email protected]

Transition Chesterfield is a voluntary community group that was launched in Chesterfield in 2008 to raise awareness of climate change and help to make the town more resilient, sustainable, low-carbon and locally self-sufficient. Their mission has engaged hundreds of people to engage in practical projects and activities.

