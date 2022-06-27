Fun dog show will raise funds for Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA

A fun dog show will be held at Eastwood Park, Hasland, on Saturday, July 2, in support of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA (photo: PIxabay)

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA Fun Dog Show will be held at Eastwood Park, Hasland, on July 2, from 11am.

There will be 13 classes including best rescue, happiest puppy, best vintage and dog the judges would most like to take home.

Each first-place winner will be in the running to be crowned dog of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges will include Martin Thacker, staff at Pets at Home, Chesterfield and representatives from local sponsors while BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Becky Measures will have the hardest role in judging dog of the day.

There will also be a fun agility ring in which pooches run around the obstacle course in the hope of winning a prize hamper.

The event will also have lots of other fun activities, craft stalls and much more for fun for all the family.

Admission is free.

Dog class entry is £3 on the day but you have an opportunity to pre-register your dog in any of the classes at a discounted price of £2.50.

Owners can register their dogs on the day of the show but will be unable to enter pets with a docked tail or cropped ears.

The show is sponsored by Rose Cottage Doggy Day Care.

For more information or to register, visit www.chestefield-rspca.org.uk