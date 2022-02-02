Comedy writers showcase their work in live performance at Derbyshire venue

The Impish Scribe tops the Derby Comedy Writers' live show at The Maypole, Derby, on February 4, 2022.

The Impish Scribe will headline the evening at the Maypole Cafe, Bar and Theatre on Brook Street, Derby, on February 4.

Described as a high energy, feelgood act, The Impish Scribe combines clever observations with a surreal twist.

Fellow comedy writers performing on the night include Lyra May, a poet and comedian who is a regular on Radio Derby; Victoria Barker, a qualified mountain leader with vertigo and a former estate agent who sold no houses; Rachel Robbins who brings the sweet, sassy and sweary to the stage; Maxine Wade who is sexy, saucy and a little bit sarcastic and MC Lizzy Lenco, a comedy powerhouse.

The show is presented by Derby Comedy Writers Club. Entry free but there will be a pay what you want bucket collection.

This inclusive group aims to be accessible to all writers, of all genres, with an interest in using comedy and comedy writing techniques in their craft. The club meets every Monday night, currently online. For more details go to www.facebook.com/thecomedywritersclub

The club went from strength to strength during lockdown, creating an inclusive space for comedians and writers from all over the world to collaborate and create.