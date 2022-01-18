Chesterfield Embroiderers Guild will showcase creations at town's museum

Quilt embroidered by one of the members of Chesterfield Embroiders Guild.

An exhibition called For The Love of Stitch opens at Chesterfield Museum on Thursday, January 20, and runs until Saturday, February 26.

The showcase includes pieces that draw inspiration from nature and other creations that have a special meaning or message.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “There are some really talented people in Chesterfield and it’s important that we can showcase their work in our museum. I would encourage anyone with an interest in creative artwork like this to come along and help celebrate our community.”

The museum is open Thursdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free but donations are welcome.