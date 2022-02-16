Close shave with child-kidnapping rebel army drives actor's new production in Sheffield

John Rwothomack stars in Far Gone (photo: Leon Ngeleka)

Far Gone is written and performed by John Rwothomack and will run in the intimate theatre space from February 17 to 26 2022.

The play is set in Uganda where a village is attacked by the Lord’s Resistance Army and two young lives are changed forever.

John said: “As a child I nearly got kidnapped by the guerrilla rebel group The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) led by Joseph Kony in Uganda. As a result, I have committed myself to telling stories and raising awareness based on the experiences of my youth and providing representation for those not lucky enough to escape it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production is by Roots Mbili Theatre, a company led by John who was among the first cohort of Sheffield Theatres’ talent development hub The Bank.