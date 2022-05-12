Circus, cinema and real-life stories in show touring to Sheffield

Human, presented by Extraordinary Bodies, tours to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on May 18 and 19, 2022 when the stage will be set with a trapeze, circus rope and set of drums.

The performers will talk about uncertainty, about times of big decisions and about getting through things together.

Dance and film footage (with integrated British Sign Language interpretation and captioning) is drawn from the performers’ actual lives.

The live and recorded sounds are played through silent disco headphones, creating an intimate relationship between performers and audience. All performances are relaxed, BSL interpreted, captioned and audio described.