Chesterfield's Brookfield students go back to the eighties for musical show
Students from Chesterfield’s Brookfield Community School are going Back to the Eighties for their musical production next week.
The youngsters are putting on 'Back to the 80’s' the school musical, with songs including “Material Girl”, “Let’s Hear It For The Boy”, “Get Out Of My Dreams” and “Footloose” – all performed by a live band – as well a light sabre fight sequence.
Of course, no eighties show would be complete without over the top make-up and costumes – with members of the audience being encouraged to dig out their own yesteryear gear and come suitably attired for the decade.
The show is described as “ A story of love, betrayal and a huge dose of cheese – a night of fun, laughter and great entertainment”.
Performances run on Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18 February, starting at 7pm.
Tickets are on sale now and available for the general public to buy via www.ticketsource.co.uk