Chesterfield Operatic Society struts back on stage in Kinky Boots musical

Kinky Boots is running at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre until Saturday, April 30 (photo: Frances Milburn Photography)

Kinky Boots, running at the Pomegranate Theatre until Saturday, April 30, 2022, stars real-life couple Chris Hanlon and Georgii Bailey in the lead roles of Charlie Price and Lauren.

Jon Bennett takes to the stage in heels to perform in his first drag role as the fabulous Lola.

Kinky Boots is the story of how the new owner of an old-fashioned boot factory turns its fortunes around with the help of a cabaret performer.

Director Karl Brennan said: “The rehearsal process has been so much fun; the company have relished getting their heels on and the buzz has been fantastic. I hope this shines on the stage, and that our amazingly supportive audience have a great time!”

The creative team includes choreographer Paula Wilson and musical director Nick Stacey.

This upbeat, feel-good show comes after a huge break in performing due to Covid-19. It’s been two years and five months since the society were last all together on the Pomegranate stage where members performed Titanic in November 2019.

Kinky Boots will be staged nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.