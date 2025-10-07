Chatsworth Players will present Noel Coward play which inspired classic British film Brief Encounter
Still Life is set in the cafe of a railway station and is the story of a married woman and a physician who meet by chance and have a love affair. The sadness of their sad and secretive affair is contrasted with the boisterous and uncomplicated relationship of the station buffet proprietor Myrtle and ticket inspector Albert.
Chatsworth Players, whose recent successes include Pride and Prejudice and The Merry Wives of Windsor, will unveil its production of Still Life this autumn. The cast had a great time getting into character and soaking up the atmosphere of a vintage station when they spent an afternoon at Peak Rail.
A short play with just five scenes, Still Life will be presented at the Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale from October 16 to 18 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £15, available from www.tickettailor.com/events/chatsworthplayers/1820024