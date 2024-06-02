Celebrate the hits of Elton John in tribute show The Rocket Man heading for Chesterfield
The Rocket Man lands at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on June 14 where Jimmy Love will be recreating the style and sounds of the multi-million record selling entertainer.
Jimmy and his live band will take the audience down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious hits, including Saturday Night’s Alright, Crocodile Rock, I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues, Daniel, I’m Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, Your Song and many, many more.
With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, the audience will be taken on a journey through Sir Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows.
Fans have flooded the show’s Facebook site with praise. Kimmy Mc posted: “Great show, fabulous piano skills, high energy, songs, band and a cherry on top of marvellous comedy timing, we had a wonderful evening.” Deborah Blissett commented: “Brilliant show, boss musicianship and vocals, great band banter.” Roger Brookens wrote: “The guy and his backing group are awesome.”
Jimmy has worked in the entertainments business for more than a quarter of a century. A respected singer since 1993, he learned to play the piano so he could mimic Sir Elton. Jimmy was a cast member in the Legends Multi Tribute Show in Blackpool for 10 years and used his time there to develop his impersonation of superstar.
The Rocket Man show borrows its name from one of Sir Elton’s most famous songs, Rocket Man, which peaked at number two in 1972 and was held off the number one spot by T-Rex’s Metal Guru.
Lyricist Bernie Taupin, who collaborated with Sir Elton on his major hits, said that the song was inspired by a tale from Ray Bradbury’s book of short stories called The Illustrated Man.
Rocket Man has since been covered by Kate Bush and Star Trek celebrity William Shatner.
Sir Elton, 77, announced his retirement from touring last year, bowing out with a performance on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury. However, the global megastar, who has sold more than 300,000 records, will continue to release new music.
Tickets for The Rocket Man cost £29.70 (including booking fee), available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.