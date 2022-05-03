Catch telly's Dallas star Patrick Duffy in live Chesterfield thriller if you can

Patrick Duffy, who plays Daniel Corban, and Linda Purl as Elizabeth Corban, in Catch Me If You Can (photo: Jack Merriman).

This week Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre is hosting Patrick Duffy, best known for his stints in Dallas and The Bold and the Beautiful, as the leading light in Catch Me If You Can.

On stage throughout cirtually the whole play, Patrick rattles off lengthy dialogue with co-stars Linda Purl and Gray O’Brien, which he delivers without a hitch but occasionally a tad too quiet for the audience to pick up on every sentence.

And listen carefully audiences must do if the armchair detectives among them are going to unravel this mysterious play which has more twists than a corkscrew.

The story is played out in an elegant chalet, complete with a moose’s head on the wall and surprises behind every door, nestled in the holiday resort of Catskill Mountains.

Patrick is cast as a newly married advertising executive whose wife goes missing following a row. He enlists the services of a detective to find her but the quest is skewed when a woman purporting to be the runaway spouse turns up with a vicar in tow. There follows several cat and mouse scenes in which the main character’s mental state is eroded and a murder is committed.

Linda and Gray do an admirable job in driving the story forward, her character appearing to be a manipulative gold-digger while his embodies a hard-working detective who is barely off duty.

But nothing is as it seems and the biggest surprise comes in the closing stages.

Rather like watching Bobby Ewing emerge from the shower in Dallas after his year’s absence, you’ll wonder whether the lead-up to the finale of Catch Me If You Can has been a crazy dream!

Catch this intriguing play at the Pomegranate until Saturday, May 7.

