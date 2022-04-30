Bat Out Of Hell musical with Meat Loaf songs rocks its way to Sheffield

The original West End cast of Bat Out Of Hell (photo: Specular)

The award-winning wild child musical parks up at the Lyceum Theatre from May 3 to 7, 2022.

Bat Ouf Of Hell tells the story of Strat, the forever young leader of a rebellious gang, who falls in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of a tyrannical ruler. Raven has a strange virus which means she never ages and is confined to her room where she is shielded by her family.

The tour of the musical, which was written nearly half a century ago, is a fitting legacy to its creator Jim Steinman who died in 2021, and to Meat Loaf who died in January this year.

Glenn Adamson, who plays Strat, said: “Meat was a true inspiration of mine and I always hoped that when he was well enough to perform again that he would join us for a song or two. He was famous for never performing a song the same way twice. I hope we can carry that with us - he was my type of performer.”

Bat Out Of Hell thunders through powerhouse hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad and, of course, the song from which the musical takes its name.

Martha Kirby, who plays Raven, said: “The music was what initially drew me to the show. I’d never heard it, but I listened to it before I auditioned and just loved it. Singing and being engulfed by such incredible music every night is something I will never take for granted.”

Bat Out Of Hell has electrified audiences in London, New York, Toronto and Germany, and won the audience-voted Evening Standard Award for Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said: “This musical was Jim Steinman’s lifelong dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike.”

Written by Steinman in 1974 and titled Neverland, the premise of the musical was a futuristic Peter Pan story. But producers didn’t bite and so in 1977 the album was recorded instead, claiming an eight-year hold on the UK charts and turning Meat Loaf into a global superstar.