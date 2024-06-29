Buxton Fringe welcomes biggest number of international performers in 44-year history
The Fringe, which will run from July 3 to 31 includes multi-media street theatre exploring Buxton’s rich history and theatre and spoken word events hailing from Canada, the US and Australia. There is an even a swing-dance class all the way from Chicago.
Fringe chair Stephen Walker said: “It’s wonderful to see how awareness of Buxton’s friendly Fringe has spread far and wide. Alongside the cream of local talent and exciting acts from across the UK we welcome more international performers than ever before.”
BIg bands, orchestra and choirs will rub up against magicians, drag artists and Morris dancers.
The comedy line-up includes Rob Rouse from BBC’s Upstart Crow and Radio 4 performers Tom Wrigglesworth and The Divil’s Own John Meagher.
Despite the setback of the temporary closure of Buxton Museum, visual arts will be showcased with large exhibitions at The Crescent and the Pavilion Gardens plus immersive, intimate and participatory events for all tastes.Fringe events will take place all over the town including The Green Man Gallery and Underground, the latter taking over a shopping unit at Buxton’s Spring Gardens this year. There are also online events. There will be a free showcase of events, Fringe Sunday, at the Pavilion Gardens on July 7 as well as Fringe on Friday at the Bandstand on July 5 and 12 and the Fringe float as part of the town’s carnival on July 13. Events are listed on www.buxtonfringe.org.uk and the free to download Buxton Fringe app.
