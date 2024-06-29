The Shoemaker of Havana will be presented at St Mary's Church, Buxton on July 3, 7 and 8 at 7pm by Nuworks Theatre who hail from Australia (photo: Geoff Smith).

Comedy, music and theatre make up the biggest categories in this year’s Buxton Fringe which incorporates more than 190 events from both the UK and the other side of the world.

The Fringe, which will run from July 3 to 31 includes multi-media street theatre exploring Buxton’s rich history and theatre and spoken word events hailing from Canada, the US and Australia. There is an even a swing-dance class all the way from Chicago.

Fringe chair Stephen Walker said: “It’s wonderful to see how awareness of Buxton’s friendly Fringe has spread far and wide. Alongside the cream of local talent and exciting acts from across the UK we welcome more international performers than ever before.”

BIg bands, orchestra and choirs will rub up against magicians, drag artists and Morris dancers.

The comedy line-up includes Rob Rouse from BBC’s Upstart Crow and Radio 4 performers Tom Wrigglesworth and The Divil’s Own John Meagher.