MIcky P Kerr tops the line-up of comedians at The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, on January 28, 2022.

Micky P Kerr will top a night of laughter at The Old Bell Hotel, Derby on Friday, January 28. 2022.

Renowned for his unusual mix of comedy, various music genres and the things people say, Micky has built up a reputation for his unique and side-splittingly funny live show.

He was voted through to the final of Britain’s Got Talent, in spite of his Bag for Life songpuzzling the show’s judge Simon Cowell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening the nightat The Old Bell Hotel will be the intelligent, controversially witty and hip Markus Birdman. Regarded by many in the know as one of the best circuit acts in the country, he has toured internationally and had highly acclaimed shows at the Edinburgh Festival. His dandyish onstage confidence, versatility and infectious nature result in a truly absorbing performance.

Completing the line-up is the incredibly funny cutlery sage Ian Crawford, with his unique safety advice.

The evening will be compered by the tremendously smart and silly Stephanie Laing.

Tickets £12 in advance. Go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.15pm.