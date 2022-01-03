Mechanical sculptures to marvel at in Derby's Museum of Making
Moving mechanical sculptures are on show in a new exhibition at a Derbyshire museum.
Thirty automata at Derby’s Museum of Making cover the humorous to the macabre and everything in between.
Janine Derbyshire, head of visitor experience at Derby Museums, said: “There’s something for everyone to enjoy in this fantastic exhibition with mechanisms to make you marvel and lots of hands-on interactives to inspire you to make your own automata.”
The sculptures have been made by 12 contemporary artists including Paul Spooner, Carlos Zapata, Wanda Sowry and Fi Henshall and are on loan from Cabaret Mechanical Theatre.
Visitors can see the exhibition in Derby until March 13, 2022. Entry is free for under 16 years, £4.50 for adults and £2.50 for concessions. The Museum of Making also offers free admission to the exhibition on the first Sunday of the month. Tickets can be booked at: www.bit.ly/DMBOOK. For more details, go to www.derbymuseums.org or call 01332 641901.