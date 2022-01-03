Mechanical sculptures to marvel at in Derby's Museum of Making

Pirates by Wanda Sowry (photo: Steve Tanner).

Thirty automata at Derby’s Museum of Making cover the humorous to the macabre and everything in between.

Janine Derbyshire, head of visitor experience at Derby Museums, said: “There’s something for everyone to enjoy in this fantastic exhibition with mechanisms to make you marvel and lots of hands-on interactives to inspire you to make your own automata.”

The sculptures have been made by 12 contemporary artists including Paul Spooner, Carlos Zapata, Wanda Sowry and Fi Henshall and are on loan from Cabaret Mechanical Theatre.

Mermaid of Zennor by Carlos Zapata (photo: Steve Tanner).