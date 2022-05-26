Bolsover hosts night of live comedy

Harry Stachini headlines the comedy night at Bolsover Assembly Rooms on May 28, 2022.

Harry headlines at Bolsover Assembly Rooms on Saturday, May 28, 2022, where the comedian will be charming the audience with his inventive tales.

His debut show was a sell-out at the Edinburgh Fringe three years ago.

Emmanuel Sonubi, who recently appeared on Live At The Apollo, will be among the support acts. Jason Manford described Emmanuel as "one of my favourite discoveries of the year. Hilarious, warm and unique.”

Howard Anstock and Joe Zalias complete the line-up of comedians for the Bolsover show.

Tickets £11. Go to https://www.wegottickets.com/event/545333

Doors open at 7pm and the last entry is 7.45pm.

