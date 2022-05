Living history actors are taking on the roles of Benjamin Bryan (former Victorian owner of the Heights) and Derby visitor Abigail Brassington.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Five specially commissioned willow sculpture pieces, created by Caroline Gregson, are also part of the Heights’ celebration of visitors from the past, which will culminate with the opening of a new exhibition in the refurbished Masson Pavilion in mid-May.