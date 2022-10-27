Witches mark souvenir is available from Bakewell Tourist Information Office this Halloween.

Based on the true story of two women from Bakewell who were executed as witches in the early 1600s, listeners can hear the story whilst taking a short walk around Bakewell, where GPS location technology will trigger the story chapters automatically.

Available from a free app (search ‘GeoStories’ in App Store or Google Play), the story draws you in to a mystical experience, with a powerful drama, haunting music and images from the story coming to life with Augmented Reality.

Just for this Halloween, the GeoStories team have produced souvenirs that depict a protective witches mark available free from Bakewell Tourist Information.

In the true spirit of Halloween, the 30-minute walk begins in the graveyard at All Saints Church, finishing at Riverside Gardens near the bridge over the River Wye. Extra chapters, including an Epilogue and the background story are also available in the App.

People who can’t make it to Bakewell but still want the spooky experience can download the story via the GeoStories App at no charge and then experience the story from anywhere.

The story focuses on the investigation into reports of witchcraft made by a man who had been lodging in Bakewell and accused his landlady and her companion of being witches. A riveting listen, the story features the two accused women, whose testimony to a local constable reveals how easily people could be ‘proven’ guilty of witchcraft with fatal consequences.

“This Halloween we are thrilled to share our story of the Bakewell Witches,” says Amanda Pearce writer and producer. “Bringing the hidden story of the Bakewell Witches to life revealed just how dangerous life could be for women in those times, especially those who didn’t conform.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or downloading the app should follow the GeoStories Facebook page @HelloGeoStories www.geostories.co.uk