Magical trail Luminate will light up Hardwick Hall 's grounds

Luminate Hardwick is a magical light trail offering fun for all the family.

The magical trail, which runs from November 23 to December 24, will weave a 1.5km long route around the grounds at the historic hall.

Visitors can expect 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive light play, animated characters, a stunning 3D mapped projection on the building side and much more.

In previous years the Luminate event has been at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Margam Park in South Wales, a stunning country park and castle and Coombe Abbey Park in the Midlands.

The event is suitable for families, works outings or for an alternative date night as there have been five proposals on previous Luminate trails.

Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers said 'We are really looking forward to bringing this magical event to Derbyshire and this amazing venue. It’s a historic building with such character, perfect for an enchanting light trial. The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before – and we can’t wait to open! We look forward to welcoming people to this captivating event over the festive period and hope it becomes a favourite family tradition for years to come.’Brona Doyle, visitor operations and experience manager, added ‘We are excited to be working with Luminate to create a new magical, intimate and immersive winter light trail inspired by Hardwick's history, people and collections. Wrap up, relax and enjoy this new experience with friends and family at this special time of year.”

Tickets for the light trail are booked on a starting time slot basis, at 15-minute intervals from 4.30pm. but you can take as long as you like walking the magical trail. There is no strobe lighting but there will be pulsating and flashing light effects.

Visitors will be welcomed into a courtyard by ‘Bess’ the original owner of Hardwick Hall where mulled wine and festive street food stalls will be cooking up tasty treats.

To book your tickets for Luminate Hardwick, priced at £19 (adult), £14 (child), £60 (family) and an additional £1.90 booking fee per transaction, go to www.luminate.live.